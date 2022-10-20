Colony Family Offices LLC Invests $311,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 110,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 18.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 537,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,887,848. The firm has a market cap of $275.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

