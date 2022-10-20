Colony Family Offices LLC Purchases Shares of 130,165 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.5% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 259,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,304,628. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.