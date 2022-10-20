Colony Family Offices LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.38. 14,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,805. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

