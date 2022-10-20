Colony Family Offices LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,096 shares of company stock worth $44,078,011. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.