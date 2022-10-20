Comerica Bank Has $12.26 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after buying an additional 277,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after purchasing an additional 634,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 141.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

