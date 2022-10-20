Comerica Bank Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.80.

LRCX opened at $330.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $414.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

