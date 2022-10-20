Comerica Bank Sells 1,555 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 35.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 6.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.