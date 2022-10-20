Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 116,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,379,715 shares.The stock last traded at $2.58 and had previously closed at $2.47.

SID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SID. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 625.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 480,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 413,946 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 972.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 412,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $1,626,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 35.7% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 974,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 256,007 shares in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

