Comparing Inrad Optics (INRD) & Its Competitors

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Inrad Optics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.
Risk & Volatility
Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics’ competitors have a beta of -1.35, meaning that their average stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Inrad Optics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Inrad Optics
|$11.35 million
|$1.75 million
|80.04
|Inrad Optics Competitors
|$2.40 billion
|$165.30 million
|40.32
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inrad Optics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Inrad Optics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Inrad Optics Competitors
|76
|247
|444
|4
|2.49
As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 48.08%. Given Inrad Optics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inrad Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
34.0% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Inrad Optics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Inrad Optics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Inrad Optics
|3.07%
|9.90%
|4.28%
|Inrad Optics Competitors
|-182.58%
|-18.15%
|-4.36%
Inrad Optics Company Profile
Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.
