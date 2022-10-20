Compass Point Trims Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Target Price to $45.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Compass Point to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Truist Financial Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of TFC stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.42. 10,572,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,801. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Truist Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

