Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.35. 141,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.92%.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,599,000 after buying an additional 106,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,836,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

