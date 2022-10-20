Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $93,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,477 shares of company stock worth $142,614,881. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

LLY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $329.63. The stock had a trading volume of 39,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,564. The company has a market capitalization of $313.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.