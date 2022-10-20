Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,809 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $63,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 258.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 136,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.63. 26,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.15%.

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

