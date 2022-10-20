Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,271 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $46,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.98. 33,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.96 and its 200-day moving average is $235.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

