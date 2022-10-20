Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $99.08 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.10% of Caterpillar worth $99,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CAT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.38. 58,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,096. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.87. The company has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

