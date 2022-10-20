ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.44. The stock had a trading volume of 161,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,531. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $159.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.