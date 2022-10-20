Contrasting Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) & IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Rating) and IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Shuttle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and IDEAYA Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A IDEAYA Biosciences -225.95% -22.38% -17.83%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shuttle Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEAYA Biosciences 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and IDEAYA Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.83%. Given IDEAYA Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IDEAYA Biosciences is more favorable than Shuttle Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and IDEAYA Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IDEAYA Biosciences $27.94 million 22.13 -$49.76 million ($1.71) -9.20

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDEAYA Biosciences.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences beats Shuttle Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for sensitizing cancers to radiation therapy. Its products in clinical stage include Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and soft tissue sarcomas; and Doranidazole, an injectable hypoxic cell radiation sensitizer for treatment of pancreatic, lung, and liver cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. Its preclinical pipeline includes various synthetic lethality programs targeting PARG inhibitor in tumors for patients having tumors with a defined biomarker based on genetic mutations and/or molecular signatures; Pol Theta inhibitors in tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination deficiency mutations; and WRN inhibitors in tumors with high microsatellite instability. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Cancer Research UK and the University of Manchester to develop small molecule inhibitors of Poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer Inc. for Phase I/II study in metastatic uveal melanoma, skin melanoma, and other solid tumors, as well as a strategic partnership with GlaxoSmithKline plc. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.