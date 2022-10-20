Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Copperleaf Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copperleaf Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

OTC:CPLFF remained flat at $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81. Copperleaf Technologies has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $19.70.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

