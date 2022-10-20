Cowen Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $430.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $25.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $355.87. 5,873,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.66. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 35.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after acquiring an additional 263,364 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.