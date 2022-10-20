CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $95.00

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 97.90 ($1.18), with a volume of 9391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.36).

CPPGroup Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.23. The firm has a market cap of £8.66 million and a PE ratio of 625.00.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

Further Reading

