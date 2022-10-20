Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $175.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.70.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $135.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

