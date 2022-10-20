Credit Suisse Group Cuts Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$53.50

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from C$63.00 to C$53.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EMRAF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. Emera has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

