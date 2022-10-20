Credit Suisse Group Lowers Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $103.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $103.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AWI. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 425,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $118.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,750,000 after acquiring an additional 575,715 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,129,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,046,000 after buying an additional 354,499 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,812,000 after buying an additional 304,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,917,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.