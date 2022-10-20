Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) to Outperform

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($55.71) to €50.80 ($51.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($58.16) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $55.20 and a one year high of $56.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

