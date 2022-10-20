Creditcoin Hits Market Cap of $82.45 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $82.45 million and $8.14 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002087 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005215 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001270 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019559 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000178 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.