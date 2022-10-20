Creditcoin Hits Market Cap of $82.45 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $82.45 million and $8.14 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005215 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001270 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019559 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

