Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 294.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $85.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $273.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.33.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.19.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.