Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 1,071 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $96.23 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

