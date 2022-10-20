Critical Review: Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) versus Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) and Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Johnson Outdoors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connexa Sports Technologies -371.17% N/A -441.56% Johnson Outdoors 5.86% 8.87% 6.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connexa Sports Technologies $10.80 million 0.28 -$18.59 million N/A N/A Johnson Outdoors $751.65 million 0.64 $83.38 million $4.10 11.49

Johnson Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Summary

Johnson Outdoors beats Connexa Sports Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc. and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. in May 2022. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. The Camping segment provides consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; camping furniture and stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems, as well as manufactures fabric floors and insulated thermal liners and a subcontract manufacturer of military tents. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through independent sales representatives and Internet retailers. The Watercraft Recreation segment offers kayaks, canoes, and paddles for family recreation, touring, angling, and tripping through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under the Ocean Kayaks, Old Town, and Carlisle brands. The Diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, such as regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories through independent specialty dive stores and diving magazines under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, public safety units, and armed forces. It sells its products through Websites. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

