CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after buying an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,689,399. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $152.54 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.58 and its 200-day moving average is $179.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

