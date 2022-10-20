Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.67. Crown Castle also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.63 EPS.

NYSE:CCI traded down $2.68 on Wednesday, reaching $130.70. 2,559,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.68. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $124.82 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.67.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.21.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

