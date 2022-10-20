Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Tops $3.70

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.70 or 0.00019430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $116.87 million and approximately $904,458.00 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003014 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.30 or 0.27659966 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010803 BTC.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile
Crypto.com Coin’s launch date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.
Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
