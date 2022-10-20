cVault.finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $36,441.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $55.71 million and approximately $36,441.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $5,570.86 or 0.29058736 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

