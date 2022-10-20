CX Institutional Buys 3,478 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,178,000 after buying an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,081,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,429. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

