CX Institutional Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,096,000 after acquiring an additional 262,870 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $45,880,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after acquiring an additional 193,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.48. 7,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,138. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

