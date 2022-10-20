CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHB traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,920. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

