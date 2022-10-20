CX Institutional Sells 50,901 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,901 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.89. The stock had a trading volume of 105,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,998. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

