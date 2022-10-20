DataHighway Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, DataHighway has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for $5.13 or 0.00026891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $163.33 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,859,890 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.84982656 USD and is up 7.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,137,238.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

