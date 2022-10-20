Decentralized Social Trading Up 6.2% This Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $15.89 or 0.00083436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $167.33 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

