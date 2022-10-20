DEI (DEI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $43,646.00

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. DEI has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $43,646.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021637 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00266642 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001343 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003588 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016768 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
DEI Profile
DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.
Buying and Selling DEI
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.
