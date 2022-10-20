Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €60.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($61.22) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a €68.50 ($69.90) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of DHER stock opened at €35.71 ($36.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €42.52 and a 200 day moving average of €38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.97. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a twelve month high of €131.50 ($134.18).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

