Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 781,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,173,557. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.64 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

