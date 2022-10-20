DeltaFi (DELFI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $86.08 Million

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and $10,095.00 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0806 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

