Dero (DERO) Price Tops $4.09 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Dero has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $52.92 million and $93,401.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00021441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,053.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00267348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00768949 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.23 or 0.00557548 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00245882 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,954,513 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

