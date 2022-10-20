Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Hold

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.77.

Northern Trust Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,072. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,138,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,036,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after acquiring an additional 154,487 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

