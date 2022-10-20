Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after buying an additional 3,102,524 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,176,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,991,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 11,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.