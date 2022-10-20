Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after buying an additional 3,102,524 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,176,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,991,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 11,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $29.33.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.