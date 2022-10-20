Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Up to $27.51

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.51, but opened at $28.46. Docebo shares last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 262 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCBO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Docebo from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Docebo Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $925.81 million, a P/E ratio of -161.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.25 million. Docebo had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 21.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 75.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Docebo by 70.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

