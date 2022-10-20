Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.42

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.42 and last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 242697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.11.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$474.07 million and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.51.

Insider Activity

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$870.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$866.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amar Doman purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.90 per share, with a total value of C$212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,856.50.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.