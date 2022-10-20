Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.42

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.42 and last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 242697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.11.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$474.07 million and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.51.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Amar Doman purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.90 per share, with a total value of C$212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,856.50.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
Read More
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.