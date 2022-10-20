Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Dover updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.40-$8.50 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.40-8.50 EPS.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.21. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Dover by 14.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dover by 0.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Dover by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dover by 15.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.