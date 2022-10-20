Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) vs. MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and MFA Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MFA Financial $362.30 million 2.55 $328.87 million ($0.52) -17.48

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 7 0 3.00 MFA Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and MFA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $17.97, suggesting a potential upside of 128.90%. MFA Financial has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.32%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A MFA Financial -1.61% 4.03% 1.05%

Summary

MFA Financial beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. Dream Industrial REIT's objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

