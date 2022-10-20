Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.22% from the company’s previous close.

D.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.50.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 1.0 %

D.UN stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.53. 73,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,723. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$14.90 and a one year high of C$30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$732.78 million and a PE ratio of 3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.60.

Insider Activity at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.37 per share, with a total value of C$185,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,504,173 shares in the company, valued at C$112,102,390.66. In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.37 per share, with a total value of C$185,337.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,504,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,102,390.66. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,212,697.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,687,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,477,504.01. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 304,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,104.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

