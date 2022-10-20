Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.22% from the company’s previous close.
D.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.50.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 1.0 %
D.UN stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.53. 73,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,723. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$14.90 and a one year high of C$30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$732.78 million and a PE ratio of 3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.60.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
